Azerbaijani Minister And German Deputy Minister View Looming COP29-Related Activities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijani
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Foreign Minister of
Germany, Special Envoy for International Climate Affairs Jennifer
Morgan discussed issues of activity within the framework of the
upcoming COP29 in Baku and interaction on the "green" energy
transition, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.
Azerbaijan's proclaimed strategy for green economy growth until
2030, the declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a
Green World," and the hosting of COP 29 in Baku will all contribute
to the green energy transition process.
"The construction of solar and wind power facilities in
Azerbaijan will boost the country's total electricity generation
from renewable energy sources (RES). This generation can be
transferred through a specific energy corridor in collaboration
with four countries to Europe," the press release noted.
Shahbazov also announced intentions to establish "green energy
zones" in various Azerbaijani regions.
The sides discussed the energy sector's role in mitigating
climate change and adhering to global agreements.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.