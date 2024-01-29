               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan Proposes WB To Explore Diverse Investments Tools For Energy Sector


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan has proposed to the World Bank (WB) to explore the use of various investment mechanisms in energy projects in the country, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, this matter was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Bolotov and the WB Group delegation led by Maksudjon Safarov.

The proposal from the Kyrgyz side included suggestions for attracting investments, such as involving private investors in the construction of small hydropower plants and exploring public-private partnership mechanisms.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the promotion of energy projects, including those related to renewable energy sources. They also addressed the upcoming visit of the WB Group's Board of Directors to Kyrgyzstan. The deputy minister highlighted Kyrgyzstan's hydroenergy potential, emphasizing the wide prospects for project implementation.

The importance of hosting the International Energy Investment Forum was also touched upon and discussed by the parties. As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation in advancing joint initiatives and projects.

