Kyrgyzstan Proposes WB To Explore Diverse Investments Tools For Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan has
proposed to the World Bank (WB) to explore the use of various
investment mechanisms in energy projects in the country, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan,
this matter was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister
of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Bolotov and the WB
Group delegation led by Maksudjon Safarov.
The proposal from the Kyrgyz side included suggestions for
attracting investments, such as involving private investors in the
construction of small hydropower plants and exploring
public-private partnership mechanisms.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the promotion of
energy projects, including those related to renewable energy
sources. They also addressed the upcoming visit of the WB Group's
Board of Directors to Kyrgyzstan. The deputy minister highlighted
Kyrgyzstan's hydroenergy potential, emphasizing the wide prospects
for project implementation.
The importance of hosting the International Energy Investment
Forum was also touched upon and discussed by the parties. As a
result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close
cooperation in advancing joint initiatives and projects.
