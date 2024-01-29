Rebecca Wayman, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Specializing in residential and luxury real estate, Rebecca is a realtor at Realty ONE Group Inclusion. She serves the greater Savannah Area in Richmond Hill, Pooler, Guyton, Rincon, Midway, Hinesville, Tybee, and beyond.

Realty ONE Group Inclusion combines the personal touch of a local brokerage with the power of an international brand. By incorporating cutting-edge technology with unsurpassed coaching, Realty ONE Inclusion provides agents with the necessary tools to deliver the highest level of service to their clients and succeed in their careers. The management team brings unparalleled talent and knowledge, partnered with a long and proven track record in Savannah's real estate market. They have earned the community's trust through nearly a century of building relationships on a foundation of unsurpassed customer service and superior market knowledge of the Coastal Empire.

Recognized as a top producer, and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Rebecca takes great pride in providing her clients with the best possible care and puts their needs first. She is dedicated to listening to her clients and ensures that she finds the best solutions for them because no one wants to be treated as just a number.

As a“gatekeeper” to the city of Savannah, she not only sells homes in the area, but provides referrals for the best hairdressers, plumbers, and other professonals.

Having grown up in rural Kansas as a farmer's daughter, it was there that Rebecca learned about the importance of hard work. On the farm, everyone had a job, responsibilities, and an expectation to contribute and when it became“hard” we kept going, knowing quitting wasn't an option.

In 1994, she earned her Bachelor of Music Education degree from Wichita State University. She was an elementary music teacher for several years before she had children of her own, and afterward, she decided to pursue a different career path to help people in a new way.

Although she knew that the journey would not be easy, Rebecca has dedicated herself to being the best real estate professional for her clients. She finds joy in the dance of buying, selling, and negotiating the very best for her clients.

When it comes to finding clients the perfect home, she strives to make the experience as low-stress as possible, working with their best interests in mind. Likewise, when representing potential sellers, Rebecca really enjoys looking at each listing and figuring out how to market each individual home in such a way that it sells quickly without leaving money on the table.

Among her various awards and designations include: Realty ONE Group Inclusion - Ranked #1 in Most Transactions 2021, Ranked #1 in Highest Volume 2021; Realty ONE Group Inclusion - Ranked #2 in Most Transactions 2020 and 2022, Ranked #2 in Highest Volume in 2022, Ranked #3 in Highest Volume 2020; Remax, Executive Club - 2015; Remax, 100% Club - 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019; Savannah Area REALTORS, Distinguished Sales Society - 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022; Sales and Marketing Council of Greater Savannah - Silver Citation 2016, 2017, 2018; Sales and Marketing Council of Greater Savannah - Diamond Citation General Brokerage 2021, Platinum Citation General Brokerage 2022; Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah - General Brokerage Gold Agent of the Year 2018; Rate My Agent - Top 100 Agent in Nation 2022 and 2023 ; Top 10 Agent in Georgia 2020, 2021,and 2022, #2 in Georgia 2023, 2021; Top Agent in Bryan, Liberty Counties 2021, 2022, and 2023; and Top Agent in Richmond Hill and Hinesville 2021, 2022 and 2023; and ONELUXE - Realty ONE Group International.

Having lived in the Coastal Savannah area since 2006, Rebecca does not want to live anywhere else. She has three children with whom she enjoys exploring the coastal Georgia area.