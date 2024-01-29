Egypt's International Cooperation Minister Attends Italian-African Summit In Rome

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat arrived in Rome, Italy on Sunday to attend the Italian-African Summit on behalf of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The summit takes place on 28-29 January.

Al-Mashat will deliver Egypt's speech, in which she will highlight the cooperation in the field of energy, the security of its supplies, and the development of African countries to curb migration flows to Europe. She will also address the development gaps in Africa and the need to pursue a green transformation that adheres to the principles of the Paris Agreement on climate change and reduces harmful emissions. She will call for coordination to mobilize the efforts of the international community and direct them towards supporting the green transformation in Africa, as well as reducing its vulnerability to climate change through the implementation of adaptation and mitigation projects.

During the visit, Al-Mashat discussed the fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Italy in various fields, within the framework of the joint development cooperation relations that bind the two sides. She also stressed the need to work to strengthen them in light of the development priorities and the government's endeavor to stimulate the participation of the private sector in development efforts.