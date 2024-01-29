Kuwait's PM Receives Chairman Of Al-Quds Fund

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Monday Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Quds Fund and Endowment, Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country. (end) aa

