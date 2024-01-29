Construction Equipment Market Share, Growth | Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Construction Equipment Market Report by Solution Type (Products, Services), Equipment Type (Heavy Construction Equipment, Compact Construction Equipment), Type (Loader, Cranes, Forklift, Excavator, Dozers, and Others), Application (Excavation and Mining, Lifting and Material Handling, Earth Moving, Transportation, and Others), Industry (Oil and Gas, Construction and Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global construction equipment market size reached US$ 191.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 286.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Construction Equipment Industry:

Infrastructure Development Initiatives:

The rising infrastructure development initiatives represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. The governing bodies worldwide are heavily investing in infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, airports, and urban transit systems, aiming to increase economic growth and improve connectivity. These initiatives not only require heavy construction machinery for initial construction but also for maintenance and upgrades. The demand is not limited to public projects but also includes private sector investments in commercial buildings and industrial facilities. This growing demand for construction equipment is leading to advancements in technology, expansion of product ranges, and increased focus on sustainability and efficiency in machinery design.

Technological Advancements and Automation:

The increasing technological advancements and automation in construction equipment are bolstering the market growth. The growing integration of technologies like global positioning system (GPS), internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing equipment functionality, making them more efficient, precise, and safer to operate. Moreover, GPS-enabled equipment can perform tasks like grading and digging with unprecedented accuracy, reducing time and material wastage. In addition, the advent of autonomous and semi-autonomous equipment is leading to higher productivity and addressing labor shortage issues. Additionally, these advancements are pivotal in reducing the environmental footprint of construction activities, aligning with the sustainability goals.

Government Regulations and Safety Standards:

The rising implementation of stringent safety regulations in the construction industry is driving the need for advanced equipment that complies with occupational safety standards. Moreover, the implementation of regulations associated with emissions from diesel engines is leading to the development of eco-friendly and fuel-efficient machinery. This shift not only addresses environmental concerns but also reduces long-term operational costs for construction firms. Furthermore, regulations mandating the use of certain types of equipment for specific tasks ensure higher safety and efficiency standards on construction sites. These regulations vary across regions, prompting manufacturers to diversify and innovate in their product offerings to meet international standards.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Construction Equipment Industry:



AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu Ltd. Liebherr-International AG

Construction Equipment Market Report Segmentation:

By Solution Type:



Products Services

Products exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their essential role in performing diverse construction tasks efficiently.

By Equipment Type:



Heavy Construction Equipment Compact Construction Equipment

Heavy construction equipment represents the largest segment as it is critical in large-scale building and infrastructure projects.

By Type:



Loader

Cranes

Forklift

Excavator

Dozers Others

Loader holds the biggest market share attributed to their versatility and widespread use in loading, moving, and unloading materials.

By Application:



Excavation and Mining

Lifting and Material Handling

Earth Moving

Transportation Others

Earth moving accounts for the majority of market share as it is fundamental to various construction activities, ranging from site preparation to excavation.

By Industry:



Oil and Gas

Construction and Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining Others

Construction and infrastructure represent the leading market segment, driven by its extensive need for diverse construction equipment in large-scale projects.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, due to the increasing infrastructure development and construction activities in this economically growing area.

Global Construction Equipment Market Trends:

The growing emergence of rental options for construction equipment is offering a favorable market outlook. The high cost of purchasing and maintaining construction machinery, coupled with the unpredictable nature of construction projects, makes renting a more viable option for many contractors, especially small to mid-sized firms. The rental model offers flexibility, reduced capital investment, and access to a range of modern equipment without the burden of ownership. Additionally, rental companies are providing specialized services and equipment tailored to specific project needs, making this option even more attractive.

