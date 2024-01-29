Katara Publishing House Participates In QU Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Publishing House participates in the Qatar University Book Fair, which will run until February 1.

Katara Publishing House's pavilion at the fair witnessed a large turnout from the reading public due to the diversity of the house's publications and their catering to all tastes. The pavilion included the house's latest publications in various fields of knowledge, in addition to the novels that won the Katara Prize for Arabic Fiction in Arabic, English and French, and the latest edition of the book“30 poems in praise of the Messenger, which is published annually.

Visitors to the exhibition were interested in the Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia, which is considered one of the house's most important publications, and 8 parts of it are available in the pavilion, and the book Al Kahraman, the Flower of Precious Stones, which is considered the house's latest publication, in addition to a group of heritage books, including, for example, In the Space of Folklore.

It should be noted that Katara Publishing House had previously participated in the first edition of the fair, and it was a successful participation by all standards, as such participations contribute to introducing the reading public to the publishing house's publications.