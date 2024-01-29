Fatwa Against Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi For Attending Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fatwa has been issued against Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization (AIIO), in the aftermath of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The fatwa, issued on behalf of Mufti Sabir Hussaini, comes just days after Imam Ilyasi attended the significant ceremony on January 22.

Reports indicate that the fatwa not only targets Imam Ilyasi but also urges other clerics in India to take action against him for his participation in the consecration ceremony. The event at Ayodhya marked a historic moment as the temple site had been a longstanding point of contention between Hindus and Muslims.

Imam Ilyasi, facing criticism from various quarters for his decision to attend the ceremony, has expressed his intent to challenge the fatwa. Defending his stance, he emphasized that as he is not residing in a Muslim-majority country, the fatwa does not apply to him.



Additionally, Imam Ilyasi announced that he has informed Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi police commissioner about the situation, calling for a meeting of all Imams to address the matter.

A fatwa, in Islamic tradition, is a ruling on a point of Islamic law issued by a recognized authority.

Imam Ilyasi, known for his role as the Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, stated that his primary responsibility is to spread the message of love and harmony. He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting a 'message of unity,' declaring that the nation comes first and emphasizing the significance of humanity as the primary religion.