Vcuarts Qatar Students Visit Leading Fashion Brands In Italy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) VCUarts Qatar students from the university's Fashion Design Department recently went on a learning trip to the headquarters of Fendi and Valentino in Rome. They had a chance to tour the brands' numerous workshops, or ateliers as they're called in the world of fashion.

They were able to interact with staff in various departments, giving them a ringside view of the creative and business processes that go into designing and marketing clothes and accessories created by two luxury brands.

“In class you learn about the myriad specialisations that make the fashion world what it is,” says Anji Speldewinde, one of the senior students who participated in the experience.“But it's quite something else to see it in practice, complete with the stakes involved in maintaining the high standards these brands are renowned for.

“Fashion designers, textile experts, researchers, cultural advisers, architects, interior designers, graphic designers, accountants, business administrators, sales and marketing professionals – the list of professionals working with these brands was mind-boggling. It is incredible, especially if you think that styles keep changing across seasons, and all these experts are on their toes.”

Alfutoon al-Said, another senior, added,“As undergraduate students, this truly was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We're blessed to have faculty who have industry experience; they go all out to ensure classroom instruction is balanced with feet-on-the-ground reality.”

The group of 11 students also visited the Gucci Museum in Florence, and to Armani/Silos, the museum in Milan dedicated to Armani style.

In addition to Fashion Design programme chair, Christopher Fink, they were accompanied by Fashion Design faculty members, Ali Khan and Esther Alice deVeuve.

