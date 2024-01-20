Prohibitory Orders, More Restrictions Placed In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 21 (IANS) After clamping prohibitory orders ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the Lucknow police have put in place new restrictions on holding protests, filming with drones and carrying weapons in view of the approaching 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Republic Day celebrations and other occasions to be observed in the near future.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Upendra Agarwal, said in an order, "Any protest or demonstration held at any place other than the marked protest site, filming with drones within a km radius of government offices and buildings, carrying sharp weapons, firearms or inflammable substances within the limits of Lucknow are prohibited."

The burning of effigies, spreading rumours and spreading misinformation through oral, written, electronic or social media are also prohibited.

The decision was taken in view of 'Pran Pratishtha' , Hazrat Ali's birth anniversary, Republic Day, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Shabe Baraat, Maha Shivaratri, entrance examinations and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Any violation of this order may invite action under Section 188 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the order read further.

