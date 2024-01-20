SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's Men Arrested In Ayodhya, Terror Plot Busted Ahead Of 'Pran Pratishtha' Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) UP Police averted a terror plot planned by Sikhs for Justice Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Three men linked to the US-based terrorist were arrested in Ayodhya on Friday after inputs from intelligence agencies. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had publicly warned New Delhi of conducting terror strikes in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.



Shankar Lal Dusad alias Jajod, Ajit Kumar, and Pradeep Poonia were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS). Shankar Lal Dusad in his interrogation revealed that he had received inputs from Khalistan supporter Harminder Singh alias Landa. Harminder Singh passed on the instructions from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to carry out a planned terror strike in Ayodhya.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said,“Acting on intelligence reports about a potential threat, UPATS identified and tracked a suspicious vehicle in Ayodhya. The occupants of the white Scorpio (HR51BX3753) visited various sensitive locations before heading towards Trimurti Hotel. Subsequently, the individuals were intercepted and apprehended.”

The UP Police with multiple intelligence agencies has been regularly conducting special surveillance operations across Ayodhya and the state as well. Intelligence agencies in India are on high alert as terror plots from Jihadist factions, ISI, SFJ, and other foreign groups are possible. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in an audio recording confirmed the arrested men as Sikhs for Justice group members.



Ayodhya is gearing up for the historic day on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted of Shri Ram in the Grand Ram Mandir. More than 500 celebrities have been invited from various industries for the ceremony. Lakhs of devotees are expected to reach the Ram Mandir to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday.