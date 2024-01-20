State Tax Service Holds Meeting With Expert Economists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy,
Orhan Nazarli, held a meeting with expert economists, Azernews reports, citing the agency.
Information says that the event discussed the latest changes in
the tax legislation, the main issues facing tax policy, current
topics in the field of tax administration. The head of DVH informed
about the main directions of the ongoing reforms, mid-term tax
policy.
During the meeting with the participation of DVX officials there
was a wide exchange of views on a number of issues of interest to
experts, questions were answered. The proposals voiced by the
participants were recorded.
Holding such meetings on a regular basis, especially during the
preparation of changes in tax legislation, was considered
appropriate for more active involvement of the expert community in
the process.
