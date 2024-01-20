Azerbaijani FM And CTBTO Executive Secretary Discuss Non-Proliferation And COP29 Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Robert
Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban
Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), on the sidelines of the 19th NAM
Summit of Heads of State and Government in Kampala, Uganda, Azernews reports.
The sides discussed potential cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the CTBTO, particularly within the framework of international
organisations.
Mr. Robert Floyd welcomed Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement and Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29).
The Azerbaijani Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan
attaches great importance to cooperation with the organisation in
the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, which pose a
great threat to humanity, and added that the country supports the
organisation's vision of a nuclear-free world.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that many member countries of
the organisation have long been victims of the colonial policy of
some states, especially France. The Minister emphasised that France
refuses to remove the consequences of nuclear tests.
