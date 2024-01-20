Employees Of UN Mission In Azerbaijan Visited The Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Staff of the UN mission in Azerbaijan reported on "X" staff
account that they visited Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the
34th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Azernews reports.
"Employees of the UN office in Azerbaijan met with the
Azerbaijani people to honour the memory of those who died in the
struggle for independence," the office said.
Recall, today is another anniversary of the events of 20 January
1990, which entered the history of Azerbaijan as the Bloody January
tragedy. On the night from 19 to 20 January 1990, by direct order
of General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Mikhail
Gorbachev, troops of the USSR Defence Ministry, State Security
Committee and Interior Ministry entered Baku and several districts
of Azerbaijan, the civilian population was seriously wounded,
massacres were carried out by shelling from equipment and various
types of weapons.
Before the state of emergency was declared to the population, 82
people were mercilessly killed and 20 people were mortally wounded
by the military. After the state of emergency was declared in Baku,
21 people were killed in a few days.
Eight more people were killed in the regions and cities where
the state of emergency was not declared - on 25 January in Neftchal
and 26 January in Lankaran. Thus, 147 people were killed and 744
people were injured as a result of the illegal deployment of troops
in Baku and neighbouring regions.
