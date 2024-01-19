Dubai: Got A Salik Violation? 2 Ways To Dispute Fines, Get Refunds

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 2:32 PM

Last updated: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 10:43 PM

Have you recently been fined by Salik and want to dispute the penalty or investigate the amount levied?

The toll gate operator offers a simple process to disputing the fine, and getting the refund amount in case it has already been paid.

Here is a guide to using the available tools, as well as important things to be aware of while contesting a Salik fine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Motorists can dispute their fines on the Salik website through a simple process. A call centre agent confirmed the details of the process to Khaleej Times.



First, customers have to apply for the service on the website or application. This requires them to enter their car type and plate number.

The portal then displays the existing fines, which can be added to a dispute list.

The motorist must enter the details of the dispute.

After the application is completed, customers will instantly receive an application reference number.

The dispute request is forwarded to the violations department which investigates into the matter. This takes up to 15 days. The customer then receives the final status through SMS - which is either an approval or rejection.

Customers can get in touch with RTA's call centre by calling on their toll free number 80072545. Once the customer service agent processes the request and creates a dispute, the motorists will receive a SMS with the dispute reference number.

The similar process as Salik's website takes place, where the request is forwarded to the concerned department, after which it takes 15 days to investigate into the matter. The customer then receives the final status through SMS - which is either an approval or rejection.



Disputing fines is free of charge through both of the above mentioned channels. If an application is approved and the fine has already been paid, it is cancelled from the system and the amount is refunded. To get the refund, the customer must fill an electronic refund form through any customer happiness centre.

Important things to knowTypes of violations

Unregistered Plate Violations (URP): This fine is applied if a motorist passes through a gate without registering the number plate and without applying for registration within 10 working days of the toll trip. The fine keeps adding up with each day passing by.

Dh100 penalty on the first day if the customer passes through the gate once.

Dh200 penalty on the second day of passing once.

Dh400 if the customer passes on the third day. After the third URP violation, a charge of Dh400 will be levied against the motorist for making further violations.

Insufficient Funds Violation (IPV): This fine applies when there are less funds in the Salik account and a motorist passes through. The fine applies five days after the trip.

(Although the website lists two more ways - Dubai Drive App and Dubai Now App - the agent noted that these were currently not operational to dispute fines. At the time of publication, the RTA app too does not appear to offer this service.)

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Two new toll gates to be added on major roads

Explained: How will new Salik toll gates reduce traffic on key Dubai roads?