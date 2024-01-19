Romanian Farmers Unblocked Truck Traffic In Front Of Krasnoilsk Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The blocking of truck traffic in front of the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint of Krasnoilsk, has been stopped.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

Currently, all categories of vehicles are allowed to cross the border as usual.

Demchenko reminded that only empty trucks can cross the state border of Ukraine with Romania at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

In, 400 trucks are waiting at Porubne checkpoint

As Ukrinform reported, on January 13 and 14, farmers blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks in Romania . As of the morning, three directions were blocked. Since January 15, it has been the Porubne checkpoint, then the Krasnoilsk checkpoint, and since yesterday the third direction - the Diakove checkpoint.