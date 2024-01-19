Psychedelicnewsbreaks Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Collaborates To Unlock The Value Of Brands Through Strategic Acquisitions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) , a publicly traded company focused on the development, sale, delivery, and manufacturing of psychotropic products, recently announced the acquisition of BlueSky Wellness Inc., along with its portfolio of brands, which adds psychotropic products to its catalog and expands its footprint into the global wellness market. BlueSky wellness-focused ecommerce brands include Keoni, Keoni Sport, Blush Wellness and AMMA Healing, which, in each of the last two years, have generated over $20 million in revenue. BlueSky is poised with a variety of products that range from full-spectrum oils to edible goods, gummies, topicals and beauty products. The offerings complement the products and platform of High Times, of which its intellectual property and brand assets were also recently acquired by Lucy Scientific Discovery.

“This exciting partnership marks a significant step forward in our company's journey,” said BlueSky founder and CEO Fraser Macdougall.“We are thrilled to work together with both the High Times and Lucy teams to unlock the value of the brands. Through the launch of products in Canada and other countries, as well as other direct to consumer opportunities that exist for us to explore in the U.S. market, the possibilities for growth are abundant.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery is a Nasdaq-listed company with holdings and operations in a variety of psychotropic businesses. The company holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License granted by Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, LSDI Manufacturing Inc., operate under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada). This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors. With a focus on pioneering innovative therapies for patients in need, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental health outcomes, and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LSDI are available in the company's newsroom at



About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN