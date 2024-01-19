Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Cherise M. Dyal Awarded As NJ Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Cherise M. Dyal

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Cherise M. Dyal of Advanced Orthopaedic Associates Of North Jersey, LLC based on merit.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Board certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Cherise M. Dyal of Advanced Orthopaedic Associates Of North Jersey, LLC has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit. Dr. Dyal is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and is also board certified in Obesity Medicine.Dr. Dyal earned her B.A. degree with honors from Harvard University in 1985. She then attended Yale University School of Medicine where she graduated and was commissioned into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society in 1989. Dr. Dyal completed her Residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia Presbyterian's New York Orthopedic Hospital in 1994 and her Fellowship in Foot and Ankle Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in 1995.Dr. Dyal was an Attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief of the Foot and Ankle Division in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Montefiore Medical Center until 2000 when she joined Advanced Orthopaedic Associates.In addition to being reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs, she has been named one of“America's Top Orthopedists” and recognized in the Castle Connolly Guide to“How to Find the Best Doctors: New York Metro Area” in the Field of Orthopedic Surgery.To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Cherise M. Dyal please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

