Aludecor Releases Its Newest Timber-Pedra Catalogue For Design Enthusiasts

Aludecor Introduces the Latest Timber-Pedra Catalogue, a Testament to Innovation, Elegance and Sustainability.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aludecor , a pioneer name in the cladding industry, proudly announces the launch of its much-anticipated Timber-Pedra Catalogue, featuring an innovative range of designs that artfully combine the beauty of nature with cutting-edge architectural solutions.In line with Aludecor's commitment to pushing boundaries, the Timber Series is a testament to the company's dedication to sustainable and environmentally conscious practices. The driving force behind this collection is encapsulated in the motto: "It's not just about ACPs; it's about bringing a piece of nature into our designs."The Timber Series introduces a captivating array of new shades that mimic the intricate patterns and textures of wood. These designs go beyond the aesthetic appeal, serving as a reminder of the urgent need to safeguard our environment. The inspiration behind the series lies in Aludecor's mission to preserve our planet's resources for future generations."At Aludecor, we've always pushed boundaries, and the new Timber Series is no exception. Beyond its stunning aesthetics, these designs are a call to safeguard our environment. With our natural series like Timber and Pedra, we're on a mission to preserve our planet's resources for generations to come," said Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD of Aludecor.Aludecor, a leading ACP sheet manufacturer , demonstrates its commitment to delivering the finest quality products through its sprawling manufacturing unit that covers an impressive 37,500 sq m. With a remarkable production capacity of 7.3 million sq. m and its own FR ACP production line, Aludecor stands out as an industry leader in providing innovative solutions to the architectural community.The Timber Series is not merely about blending into architecture; it's about harmonizing with nature's rhythm. The catalogue reflects Aludecor's dedication to sustainability, presenting the Timber Series as a small yet significant step towards a greener and more environmentally friendly future. By introducing designs that mirror the beauty of wood, the Timber Series offers unparalleled versatility for various properties. It symbolizes Aludecor's commitment to creating products that are not only visually appealing but also contribute to the global effort to build a sustainable future.For architects, designers, and builders looking to make a statement in their projects while being environmentally responsible, the Timber-Pedra Catalogue is set to become the go-to resource. You can find out more about the range of the newest Timber shades at aludecor, and join Aludecor on the journey towards a more sustainable and harmonious future.

