Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Earns TX-RAMP Certification, Anticipates Increased Partnership Opportunities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven learning platform leader, has received provisional certification under the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (“TX-RAMP”). According to the announcement, the certification paves the way for transformative educational partnerships in Texas. The company now anticipates enhanced partnership prospects with Texas public colleges and universities. The company noted that achieving the certification is a testament to its focus on and commitment to delivering secure and scalable learning solutions in the education space. The announcement also noted that AMST's capability to quickly deploy customizable, AI-powered online learning platforms is particularly relevant for Texas community colleges because new funding legislation emphasizes student success metrics such as earning valuable credentials, successful transfers to four-year universities and completion of dual-credit courses. The TX-RAMP certification enables Amesite partners to quickly and easily deploy their own branded courses that enable and encourage these criteria.“This certification reaffirms our role as a secure and reliable technology partner for Texas's educational institutions,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“Amesite is poised to assist colleges and universities in swiftly launching impactful programs that drive student success and regional workforce development.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an edtech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to AMST are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN