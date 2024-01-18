‘Bhakshak’ Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Turns Investigative Journalist For Her Next, Film Based On True Events

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, 'Bhakshak', has a teaser. Based on terrifying actual facts, Pednekar will play an investigative journalist investigating a case of sexual assault at a child refuge. Pulkit directed the film, which stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in crucial parts, and it will be released immediately on Netflix.

The teaser for 'Bhakshak' is now available. The frightening film, involving many episodes of sexual abuse at a juvenile refuge, is based on actual stories. Bhumi Pednekar stars as Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist who sets out to investigate the truth behind the claims, even if it means putting her life in danger.

Without going into detail, the trailer features Aditya Srivastava as a crooked bigshot who is behind the attacks, Sanjay Misra as the cameraman, and Sai Tamhankar as a police officer.

Director Pulkit opened up about the project by saying,“Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”

Gaurav Verma, producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, said,“We believe in storytelling that not only entertains, but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections.”

This film will represent Red Chillies Entertainment's return to the digital world following the 2022 feature 'Darlings'. 'Bhakshak' will be available on Netflix starting February 9, 2024.