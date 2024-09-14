Casemiro Dropped From Manchester United Squad For Southampton Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Southampton, Sep 14 (IANS) Erik ten Hag has made two changes to his Manchester United starting line-up, for Saturday's visit to Southampton. Amad and Christian Eriksen have been brought into the XI, in place of Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro respectively.

The Brazilian midfielder has been under a lot of criticism after his performance against Liverpool in United's final game of the season. Manager Ten Hag had defended Casemiro after the game but has now dropped him from the squad.

“(I) definitely need him, for sure.“Of course, I speak with him about the situation, but everyone can have a bad at the office, or do you never have a bad day at the office? He is experienced and it's not the first time, I guess, he has dealt with a bad game and now he has to overcome this one as well. But that is normal in life. You have highs and you have lows,” said Ten Hag to BBC Sport.

The South American pair are on the substitutes' bench, alongside new signing Manuel Ugarte, who will make his United debut if introduced at St Mary's Stadium.

Ugarte signed for the Reds on deadline day and played twice for Uruguay during the recent World Cup qualifiers. Fellow summer arrivals Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee retain their place in the team after the international break. Eriksen makes his first start of the new campaign, while Amad will be aiming to show the impressive form he has been on this season.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Amad, Fernandes (c), Rashford; Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Collyer, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Wheatley.