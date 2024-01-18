               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Yearly, Azerbaijan Launches Horde Of Workplaces - Azerbaijani MP


1/18/2024 8:57:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. More than 100 thousand jobs are opened in Azerbaijan per year, Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of Azerbaijani Parliament Musa Guliyev said during the meeting of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy, Trend reports.

Guliev emphasized the importance of coordination issue when creating jobs.

