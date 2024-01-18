Blockade: Few Vehicles Cross Romanian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the blocking of checkpoints on the Romanian border, only a few vehicles a day pass through Porubne and Krasnoilsk.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the national United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The blockade continues at the Porubne and Krasnoilsk checkpoints. There is a difference between these checkpoints in terms of the passage of trucks: trucks carrying cargo can go through Porubne, while only empty trucks can go through Krasnoilsk. Due to the ongoing actions at the border, the throughput capacity has significantly decreased, and few trucks are actually crossing the border," Demchenko said.

He reminded that the blockade of the checkpoints on the border with Romania began at the weekend, when it was limited to a few hours a day.

"Now we see that virtually around the clock the Romanian side restricts the possibility of crossing the border by trucks in both directions because the participants of these blockades are on the access roads and make it difficult for traffic to pass," Demchenko stated.

According to him, there are no restrictions for other categories of transport - cars and buses.

As reported, on January 15, truck traffic was blocked on the border of Ukraine and Romania through the Porubne-Siret and Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoints.