Qatar Airways Reduces Flight Fares To Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan. 17 (Petra) - Qatar Airways announced a reduction in airfare of its Doha-Amman flights, in an "exceptional" promotion and discounts that will run until end of this month.In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, the airline said it decided to cut by 20% its all economy class tickets from Doha to Amman, while first and business class tickets are lowered by 15%, explaining that discounts continue until end of January, 2024.In addition to Amman, reduction in travel ticket prices included a limited number of Arab and foreign destinations, particularly Beirut, Jeddah, Cairo, Istanbul, Paris, and London.The Doha-Amman route is witnessing "active" traffic amid the increase in the number of Jordanian community in Qatar, which approximately stands at 70,000 members.School holidays also contribute to increasing demand for travel between the two destinations, the airline pointed out.The statement indicated that prices displayed on current travel tickets between Doha and Amman are the lowest prices offered for airline tickets (round trip), including taxes, airport fees and other levies.Qatar Airways is increasing number of its daily flights to Amman to five per day during holidays and summer vacation, compared to three flights per day during normal periods.