Akasa Air Orders 150 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets To Fuel Expansion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian carrier Akasa Air has confirmed a significant follow-on order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, marking a historic expansion move announced at the Wings India 2024 airshow. The deal, valued at a substantial amount, adds to the airline's existing order book and positions Akasa Air for robust growth in both domestic and international operations.

Since its inaugural operations in 2022, Akasa Air has rapidly solidified its presence in the Indian aviation market, boasting an impressive 4% share of the country's domestic air travel. Currently operating a fleet of 22 Boeing 737 MAX jets across 18 destinations, this latest order underscores the airline's commitment to expanding its network and enhancing its fleet with more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft.

Akasa Air's initial order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, placed in 2021 at a total cost of $9 billion, laid the foundation for the airline's ambitious growth plans. With this latest announcement, the carrier's total orders from Boeing have surged to a remarkable 226 jets, reaffirming the airline's strategic alliance with the American aerospace giant.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed his enthusiasm for the substantial order, stating, "We are excited to announce this historic order for 150 new Boeing aeroplanes, increasing our total orders from Boeing to 226 jets. In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, the efficiency and economics of these new aeroplanes position Akasa to launch international routes in the coming months."

The order includes two variants from the Boeing 737 MAX family – the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. Known for providing optimal seat-mile costs, high dispatch reliability, and an enhanced passenger experience, these aircraft will equip Akasa Air with a competitive edge in the dynamically evolving Indian aviation market.

One of the key highlights of the 737 MAX family is its commitment to sustainability, aligning seamlessly with Akasa Air's environmental consciousness. Dube emphasized, "Sustainability is at the core of our business, and we strive for more opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment."

The 737 MAX variants are expected to contribute to Akasa Air's operational efficiency by offering increased capacity and range on both new and existing routes. Boeing highlighted that the aircraft would reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by an impressive 20% compared to older-generation airplanes.

Stephanie Pope, Boeing Chief Operating Officer, expressed the significance of the milestone, saying, "This milestone demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Akasa Air and is a testament to the capabilities of the 737 MAX family to further the airline's operational priorities."

As Akasa Air gears up to expand its network within India and South Asia, Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market outlook forecasts a robust demand, estimating the delivery of 2,705 new commercial airplanes over the next two decades for the region, with a predominant focus on single-aisle jets