7 long-weekend getaways near Ayodhya

Ayodhya is a city rich in cultural and historical significance. If you're looking for weekend getaways near Ayodhya, here are seven options that offer diverse experiences.



Lucknow is around 140 kms from Ayodhya. Famous for its historical monuments, Nawabi cuisine, and cultural heritage, Lucknow offers a blend of tradition and modernity.

Chitrakoot, around 125 km from Ayodhya, is a town surrounded by forests and hills. It is believed to be the place where Lord Rama spent some time during his exile.

Faizabad is known for its historical sites. It's an ideal destination for a short trip, and you can explore places like Gulab Bari, Faizabad Museum, and the military cemetery.

Allahabad is known for the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam) and the Kumbh Mela. The city has historical landmarks like Allahabad Fort and Anand Bhawan.

Take the Ayodhya Parikrama Marg for spirituality. Explore the region's religious legacy by visiting various Lord Rama temples and important spots.

Hindu texts describe Naimisharanya, 150 km from Ayodhya. Sages performed yajna there. It has multiple temples and is spiritually significant.

One of India's holiest towns, Varanasi, is 200 km from Ayodhya. Varanasi is a spiritual and cultural centre with Ganges River ghats, historic temples, and lively culture.