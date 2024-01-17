BYD Showcased The Intelligence Advancement At Dream Day 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, hosted the 2024 BYD Dream Day at its global headquarters in Shenzhen. This event marks the unveiling of BYD's strategy of Integrated Vehicle Intelligence along with the launch of XUANJI Architecture, setting a new course in the development of intelligent new energy vehicles. Additionally, BYD announced its plan to construct professional all-terrain test drive sites, heralding a new era for Chinese automotive culture in the new energy landscape.

XUANJI Architecture: Integrating Electrification with Intelligence

BYD's Integrated Vehicle Intelligence strategy reshapes the concept of vehicle intelligence by considering the car in its entirety, effectively remolding intelligent vehicles with the self-developed XUANJI Architecture.

The XUANJI Architecture is a vehicular intelligent architecture that serves as both the brain and neural network of the vehicle, enabling an efficient blend of electrification and intelligence. This system seamlessly perceives changes in the internal and external environment of the car in real-time. It consolidates information at millisecond level and feeds it back to the central "brain" for rapid decision-making. This system swiftly adjusts the state of the vehicle, significantly enhancing driving safety and comfort.

Wang Chuanfu , Chairman and President of BYD, stated at the event that "Integrated Vehicle Intelligence is set to steer the future direction of vehicular intelligence, and to accelerate the transformation of the automotive industry."

Additionally, BYD introduced the XUANJI AI Large Model, a pioneering multimodal vehicular artificial intelligence, marking the first application of AI technology across all vehicular domains. It possesses the largest data foundation in the industry, leading sample sizes, and high computational power, covering over 300 vehicular scenarios and endowing the Integrated Vehicle Intelligence system with the capacity for continuous adaptation.

Integrated Vehicle Intelligence- Intelligent Driving and Many More

BYD's Integrated Vehicle Intelligence strategy is realized by a wide array of intelligent features and technologies.

In regards to intelligent driving, with over 4,000 engineers dedicated to the field, BYD has been leading in China for L2-level intelligent driving deployment and is the first automotive brand to receive the L3-level test license. Looking ahead, BYD aims to further bring down the barrier to Intelligent Driving, offering more advanced technologies, at competitive costs to hasten its adoption in the global market.

During the BYD Dream Day 2024, an extensive intelligence experience was a highlight, showcasing BYD's cutting-edge intelligent features. The exhibit provided a comprehensive look at various intelligence innovations, such as the opportunity to test drive the DENZA N7 equipped with NOA (Navigate on Autopilot), handling the YANGWANG U8 with Vehicle-mounted UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System), test-riding the e4 concept car, e4 parking, and intelligent entry systems, among others. This array of functionalities vividly showcased BYD's depth and breadth in intelligent technology.

Notably, partnered with DJI, BYD created the world's first vehicle-integrated UAS, pioneering an integrated automotive-grade drone bay. This innovation features intelligent storage, automatic battery swapping, and charging management, enabling takeoff and landing with one click. It also supports high-definition, high frame rate, and low-latency image transmission, ensuring that stunning aerial views can enhance your travel experience.

At the event, BYD also revealed the plan to invest 5 billion RMB to construct the world's first all-terrain professional test drive sites in several cities across China, promoting the Chinese automotive culture in the era of new energy vehicles.

As the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, BYD commits to leverage the "technological innovations for a better life." With the Integrated Vehicle Intelligence strategy, BYD will continue to spearhead the evolution of new energy vehicles, aspiring to propel the transformation of the world's automotive industry forward and to provide users worldwide with a more comfortable and efficient mobility experience.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.

