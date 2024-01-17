Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC)

is an instrumentation company focused on commercializing its proprietary ATi Mass Spectrometer Technology(TM) that is now used in airports and agriculture applications around the world. The company today announced that it has selected

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Astrotech continues to expand its ATi Mass Spectrometer Technology into new markets and recently launched its newest Pro-Control-1000(TM) product line of instrumentation designed to improve chemical manufacturing efficiencies. Astrotech also announced the formation of its newest wholly owned subsidiary, Pro-Control Inc., which has an exclusive ATi field-of-use license for worldwide chemical manufacturing and process control applications.

5,000+ key syndication outlets ,

various newsletters ,

social media channels , wire services via

InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Astrotech.

To view the full press release, visit



About Astrotech

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value.

.

