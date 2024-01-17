SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan To Ananya Panday; Celebs Elevate Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday were spotted showing their impeccable style in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black hoodie while he stepped out in the town

Malaika Arora was spotted in a black gym wear outside Diva Yoga in Bandra

Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 years old on January 16, and was seen cutting cake with his fans

Ayushman Khurana was clicked in a grey suit at Reliance Jio World

For her film 'Kho Gye Hum Kaha' success party, Ananya Panday opted for a black dress

Manushi Chillar was spotted in a grey top and black pants promoting her upcoming movie 'Operation Valentine'

Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a silver step as she stepped out for dinner at a restaurant