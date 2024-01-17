               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan To Ananya Panday; Celebs Elevate Style Game


1/17/2024 11:04:22 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday were spotted showing their impeccable style in the city. Let's check out their pictures



Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black hoodie while he stepped out in the town

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted in a black gym wear outside Diva Yoga in Bandra

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 years old on January 16, and was seen cutting cake with his fans

Ayushman Khurana

Ayushman Khurana was clicked in a grey suit at Reliance Jio World

Ananya Panday

For her film 'Kho Gye Hum Kaha' success party, Ananya Panday opted for a black dress

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar was spotted in a grey top and black pants promoting her upcoming movie 'Operation Valentine'

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a silver step as she stepped out for dinner at a restaurant

