Zhytomyr Region Restores 98% Of War-Damaged Educational Institutions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zhytomyr region, 98% of war-damaged educational institutions have already been restored.

This was announced by the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Zhytomyr region, 26 educational institutions came under enemy strikes. Of them, 125 were damaged and one was completely destroyed. By the end of 2023, 123 of these institutions (98%) had been restored, while the rest are still undergoing reconstruction," the RMA said.

Denmark to provide USD 21M for reconstruction efforts in Mykolaiv

Over the past year, the number bomb shelters in schools and other educational institutions across the region has tripled. In total, 1,202 shelters of various types were set up in the region.

In addition, 175“safety classes” were opened in the Zhytomyr region. There are also 823“panic buttons” installed in educational institutions, which is 63% of their total number.

As reported by Ukrinform, 63% of war-damaged objects were restored in the Zhytomyr region.

Photo is illustrative