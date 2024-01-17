BCW Names Kari Butcher Head Of North America Research, Data & Insights

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Kari Butcher will be joining BCW at the end of this month as North America president of research, data & insights.



Washington-based Butcher will be responsible for building and scaling the agency's research, data and insights capabilities.



Butcher brings more than 25 years as a research and communications specialist to the role.

She joins BCW from Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI), where she spent most of the last decade in multiple roles including, most recently, global head of corporate & crisis data x intelligence.



Before that, Butcher spent nearly 15 years as a partner in several firms specializing in voter insights and targeting for public affairs, political advocacy and social media/digital communications related to California ballot initiatives and national issue campaigns. Butcher started her career as a political pollster at Penn, Schoen, Berland & Associates and was a founding partner of the polling firm Global Strategy Group.



“Organizations have access to seemingly infinite streams of data about their businesses, their products, their audiences, their competitors and the world around them, but data without sophisticated interpretation is just noise without signal,” said Americas CEO Kristine Boyden, to whom Butcher will report.“Kari's considerable expertise in using data to yield business and communications opportunities that protect and promote clients' reputations will be especially valuable during this current period of unprecedented global uncertainty. I'm excited for what Kari will do to further strengthen our research and analytics offering.”





