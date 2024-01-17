Allison Smith, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Allison presently serves as the Office Manager and holds licenses as a Property/Casualty & Life Insurance Agent at Farmers Insurance - Adam Thompson in Littleton, Colorado.

With a keen eye for organizational efficiency, Allison ensures the smooth and effective management of the office. She also provides clients with expert guidance in the complex realm of property, casualty, and life insurance.

Allison's educational background is rooted in her pursuit of knowledge at American InterContinental University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Health/Health Care Administration/Management. This academic journey has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of healthcare administration principles, which she seamlessly incorporates into her current role.

Allison's professional achievements are not only a testament to her academic dedication but also highlight the invaluable support she has received from her family. Their unwavering encouragement, coupled with Allison's resolute determination, has been a driving force behind her success.