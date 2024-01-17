Swedish Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Transfer Of Gripen Jets To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden does not rule out the provision of Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine, however, the adoption of such a decision is linked to the Kingdom's accession to NATO.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom during a panel discussion organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation as part of the project "Deciding Your Tomorrow" in Davos on Wednesday, January 17, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The prime minister of Sweden has been very clear when he's been asked that question, that 'we are not ruling anything out'," Billstrom said, commenting on whether Sweden will provide Gripen aircraft to Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that all such decisions have to be contemplated once Sweden has joined NATO.

"We have to make this condition because we also have to think about the safety of Sweden. But again, we do not rule anything out," Billstrom said.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the potential provision of Gripen aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was discussed at a meeting between Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk and Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Micael Byden in December last year. According to the ministry, Buden, who headed the Swedish delegation, noted that the transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine was being discussed both at the political and military levels.