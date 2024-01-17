Undercover officers in London's West End wear luxury watches to catch thieves

(MENAFN) In an innovative approach to apprehending thieves, undercover officers in London's West End are discreetly donning luxury watches as a lure, strategically targeting affluent visitors.



The Metropolitan Police have released footage capturing individuals who, unknowingly, attempted to steal high-value timepieces in Soho. The video depicts these thieves being tasered, rugby-tackled, and forcefully subdued as law enforcement intervenes to prevent the theft of the watches.



For the first time, the police force has disclosed this tactic, asserting that it has effectively reduced robbery incidents. This revelation comes in response to a series of thefts involving approximately £4 million worth of 300 watches across three boroughs in the capital between April and September 2022.



Investigators identified "hotspots" in South Kensington, Chelsea, Soho, and Mayfair where criminals were specifically targeting victims, with 98 percent of them being men. These incidents occurred as individuals left bars and nightclubs during the late-night hours of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, ranging from 11 pm to 4 am.



Victims were often enticed with offers of access to sex workers or drugs, only to be lured down side streets or approached from behind during these incidents.



The police emphasized that the "opportunist" crime gangs are well-aware of their targets, specifically seeking high-value watches such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, which can command prices in the hundreds of thousands of pounds.



Ben Russell, the commander overseeing covert operations, commended the "immense professionalism and dedication" of the undercover officers "volunteering to stand alone in a dark street in the middle of the night waiting to be robbed".

