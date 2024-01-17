Expert Says Plan Is To Return Imarat Complex To Its Former Shape

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
"We want to restore the Imarat complex and return it to its
pre-occupation state," international expert on restoration of
ancient monuments Alessandro Bianchi said in a statement to
journalists, Azernews reports.
According to the expert, who said he was invited to Azerbaijan
to work on the restoration process of the Imarat complex, he noted
that the complex is not only an ancient historical monument but
also has an ancient cemetery.
"When we came here for the first time after the liberation of
Aghdam, we noticed that the condition of the Imarat complex was
quite deplorable. We know that the restoration of the complex is
very important for the Azerbaijani people. At the same time, from a
religious point of view, it is a sensitive place," the expert
said.
According to Alessandro Bianchi, after the liberation of Aghdam
from occupation, negotiations were held with the Ministry of
Culture, and last year a plan for the restoration of the "Imarat"
complex was prepared. The works carried out in the "Imarat" complex
were divided into two stages.
The first phase is the restoration of the existing buildings,
and the second phase is the restoration of the ancient cemetery.
The restoration of the cemetery faces great difficulties.
"Almost all the graves are destroyed and looted. In addition,
the lack of knowledge about the graves creates additional
difficulties for us. So the graves are out of place, each one
destroyed in a different direction."
Bianchi emphasised that Azerbaijani archaeologists have done
great work in the "Imarat" complex: "Currently, the second stage of
research is underway, that is, the restoration of the complex at
the highest level and its commissioning.
The complex of Panahali-khan was restored in the late 1970s
during the Soviet period. We are conducting a study of these
archival documents and preparing a restoration project based on
these documents. The main goal of the current restoration is to
return the Imarat Complex to its pre-occupation state. President
Ilham Aliyev was informed that the main goal is to return the
complex to its pre-occupation state".
