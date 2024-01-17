Pakistan Summons Iranian Charge Daffaires, Condemns Violation Of Airspace By Iran

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan strongly condemned the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran and summoned the Iranian Charge daffaires.

The statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson said that "it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran."

The Associated Press of Pakistan said that "Pakistans strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Additionally, the statement maintained the Iranian Charge daffaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistans sovereignty."

On Tuesday, Iranian media sources reported that Iranian forces targeted two bases in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, a day after similar strikes in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Syria. (QNA)

