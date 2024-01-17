Azerbaijanis To Vote For Happy Future In Nearing Presidential Poll - Turkish Professor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Azerbaijani
people, by participating in the presidential election, will express
their trust and vote for their happy future, a Turkish political
expert, Professor Hasan Oktay told Azerbaijan's Central Election
Commission (CEC), Trend reports.
He said the holding of elections is necessary to continue
improving the governance and security concepts of the region.
The professor connected the holding of the extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan with the new realities that
arose after the 2020 second Karabakh war.
“Azerbaijan, having achieved a glorious victory, liberated its
territories from occupation. As a logical continuation of this, it
fully restored its sovereignty by carrying out anti-terror measures
of a local nature in September 2023. This factor gave rise to a new
positive trend in the realities of the region. Based on these
realities, the announcement of an extraordinary election was an
absolutely correct and logical decision,” Oktay emphasized.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev,
nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for
participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.