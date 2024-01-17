Techmap Launches International Job Posting API – Comprehensive Solution Covers 140+ Countries With Millions of Jobs Per Month

(MENAFN- JeviHUT) Techmap, a trailblazer in cutting-edge HR technology solutions, proudly introduces its Job Posting API, providing live access to a database of over 5 million job postings monthly across 140+ countries since 2020. This innovation seamlessly connects businesses with comprehensive job data on an international scale. With easy filtering and delivery, developers and data scientists gain unparalleled access to enriched data, including workplace details and industry insights.



Techmap's new Job Posting API empowers businesses with unprecedented real-time and historical job posting data to extract actionable insights for sales, market, investment, recruitment, business, or competitive intelligence projects. Beyond job titles, the API enriches data with insights into workplaces, industries, and regions, facilitating informed decision-making in the dynamic world of recruitment.



What sets Techmap apart is the commitment to user-friendly integration. The API seamlessly works across programming languages and platforms, incorporating ready-to-use JSON-LD data optimized for SEO. This ensures that developers and data scientists can effortlessly integrate the information into their applications, providing a tailored and engaging user experience.



Stay ahead of the curve and embrace global recruitment with Techmap's Job Posting API – where innovation meets opportunity.



# About Techmap



Techmap, based in Karlsruhe, Germany, is Europe's leading job data platform, offering GDPR-compliant data for profound company insights. Established in 2020, Techmap merges passion with tech expertise, presenting four innovative solutions. The Job Posting API provides global access to 5 million monthly job postings from 140+ countries since 2020. Job Posting Datasets offer real-time and historical job data, Data Feeds ensure a constant flow of diverse job opportunities, and the Workplace Search Engine acts as the ultimate "Google for Workplaces," charting technologies to empower tech enthusiasts. Techmap: Where innovation meets opportunity, crafted by techies for techies.





