On 14 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, attended the 268th ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Meeting, chaired by Cambodia. The Meeting discussed about the ACC Annual Activities to raise awareness about ASEAN in Egypt to be held throughout 2024 and agreed with Thailand's proposal to organise another Brown Bag session on ASEAN with a leading university in Egypt after successful two sessions held at the American University in Cairo (AUC) in 2023. The Meeting also presented a commemorative plaque to the Ambassador of Malaysia for the completion of his mission in Egypt.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Cambodia handed over the ACC chairmanship to the next chair Ambassador of Indonesia, whose term will be from February-July 2024.

