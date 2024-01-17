Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Partners With The University Of Arizona's International Microcampus Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Joins University of Arizona's International Microcampus Network

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University

PMU partners with the University of Arizona Microcampus Network, offering dual degrees, research collaboration, and global learning opportunities.

- Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President (PMU)AL-KHOBAR, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a victory for international academic collaboration, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) , a prestigious institute of higher learning in Saudi Arabia, is entering a partnership with the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network .This innovative partnership-commencing in the fall semester of 2024-will offer significant benefits for students and faculty both at PMU and the partnering institution, the University of Arizona, a highly ranked global university.With PMU as a member of the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network, PMU students will have the ability to earn dual degrees in a range of academic programs from the University of Arizona. The partnership also opens up major research and cultural exchange opportunities between the two universities, generating rich interactions and scholarly synergy that will effectively bridge their physical separation of approximately 13,000 kilometers (8000 miles).“On behalf of the entire PMU community, I am pleased to make this exciting announcement of our entering into a partnership with the University of Arizona to establish the UA Microcampus at PMU," said Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU.Maximizing Academic and Career OpportunitiesThe microcampus initiative creates a University of Arizona facility on PMU's campus where PMU students can enroll in courses taught by faculty affiliated with the University of Arizona.In this way, the partnership supplements students' education at PMU.A key theme of the partnership can be expressed as“shared students, shared campus,” where teaching is collaborative, akin to co-teaching. The distinctive yet complementary academic approaches of each partner university will broaden learning potential and perspectives, forming a basis for continuing international collaboration as students and faculty advance in their respective fields.A major benefit of the academic arrangement is that PMU students will be able to pursue dual degrees jointly established and designed by academic departments at each university. The list of dual degrees already being made available through PMU and the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network is extensive.A selection of Masters-level degrees has also been developed, with options for accelerating their obtainment. Present offerings include Master of Science in Engineering Management, and Master of Engineering in Innovation, Sustainability & Entrepreneurship.Dual degrees have immense value in both academia and the professional realm. Graduates with dual degrees often have increased success in earning acceptance at graduate schools as well as in securing employment. By taking part in PMU and University of Arizona academic activities, graduates will also belong to two alumni networks, which could prove highly beneficial as graduates explore advancement opportunities.“Our campus community will grow appreciably as a result of PMU's partnership with the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network,” said Dr. Al Ansari.“We look forward to PMU alumni becoming a part of the 300,000-strong global community of University of Arizona graduates.”Choosing How and Where to StudyAs they pursue their academic program through PMU and the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network, students may complete their courses of study in Saudi Arabia, or they may choose to study abroad for a semester at the University of Arizona's main campus in Tucson, Arizona at significantly reduced tuition rates.The classroom environments in the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network are highly flexible, with University of Arizona courses offered online and in-person to PMU students. The online courses provide a truly international classroom experience, while the in-person classes at the microcampus facility at PMU provide a culturally diverse experience. Class materials are also made available for asynchronous learning in the“flipped” classroom pedagogical approach that has accelerated with technological advances in recent years.For PMU faculty, the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network partnership further presents highly promising avenues for research collaboration with faculty from the University of Arizona. Interacting with researchers from the United States, as well as other countries of origin through the University of Arizona, will enable shared research enterprises, from the writing of journal articles to the seeking of grants, and the overall incubation of research across the two universities.To cultivate even broader academic cooperation and opportunity, the University of Arizona hosts a microcampus conference, where PMU faculty will have the chance to meet fellow academics from a broad swath of the world's countries. By entering the University of Arizona International Microcampus Network, PMU accordingly joins with esteemed universities in nations including Cambodia, China, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Peru, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.The prospect of interfacing with fellow citizens of global civilization to take on the challenges of the 21st century, from energy solutions to climate change to pandemics, will be enticing for PMU faculty, many of whom engage in transformative research for the future.“At PMU, we seek to foster global cooperation in addressing the biggest obstacles to prosperity. With this new partnership, we will bring new and important perspectives to our university, as well as help get our ideas and acumen out into the broader world.”

