CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Announces Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex As Venue For The Pune Race In Season One

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 15, 2024: The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is delighted to unveil the prestigious Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge Balewadi, as the venue for the Pune race in Season One. This historic stadium, steeped in a legacy of hosting significant sporting events, will witness the thunderous roar of Supercross racing on the 28th of January 2024.



The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, established in 1994 for the National Games, has a rich history of hosting various national and international sporting events. Notably, the stadium was the epicentre of the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games, a testament to its world-class facilities and the city\'s commitment to sports excellence. Over the years, the complex has hosted events ranging from table tennis championships to FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship for Women, showcasing its versatility and commitment to promoting a wide range of sports.



The decision to choose Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex as the venue for the Pune race was carefully made, considering its deep-rooted history and pride of hosting the 2008 Commonwealth Games.



Mr. Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, shared his enthusiasm for the choice, stating, \"We are proud to bring the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League to Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge in Pune, a venue steeped in history and sporting glory. The selection of this stadium is a nod to Pune\'s deep-rooted passion for sports and its stellar track record of hosting major international events, including the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments in Supercross history at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex\"



Mr. Lokhande continued, \"The legacy of the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games adds a layer of pride to our choice of venue. We believe that the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium provides the perfect backdrop for the high-octane action of Supercross racing, and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans in Pune.\"



The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is set to kick off its inaugural season, with races in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The Ahmedabad race is slated for the 11th of February 2024, followed by the Delhi race on the 25th of February 2024.

