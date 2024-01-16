Three Armed Drones Shot Down Near U.S. Military Base In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jan 17 (NNN-NINA) – Three armed drones were shot down yesterday, near a military base hosting U.S. and other international troops in northern Iraq, the Iraqi regional counter-terrorism service reported.

A statement from the service of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, did not say if there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure due to the attack, which happened at the Erbil International Airport.

Three explosive drones attempted to strike the base housing coalition forces, tasked with training and advising the Iraqi security forces in their fight against the Daesh terrorist group, near Erbil Airport, said the statement, adding, the drones were destroyed and shot down, without giving further details.

According to a statement, issued by the Kurdistan Region Security Council, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, was attacked on Monday by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with four people being killed and six injured.

Meanwhile, the IRGC said in a statement that, it has launched missile attacks on“spy headquarters” in the region, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.– NNN-NINA