Charles Olson, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

Charles is a Real Estate Broker with The Run NYC Team at Keller Williams Realty Empire in Brooklyn, New York. He has extensive knowledge of the home sale process and derives genuine satisfaction in helping individuals achieve their real estate goals.

A Brooklyn native, Charles was born, raised, educated, worked, and continues to reside there. He remains deeply connected to the borough, drawn to its vibrant amenities, stunning beaches, picturesque parks, and the allure of Manhattan.

Assisting Brooklyn residents in property transactions, Charles has become the trusted go-to person in the community. He focuses on serving rather than selling and goes alongside his clients on their journey from start to finish.

Charles earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Brooklyn College and his Master of Science Degree in Telecommunications and Computing Management from Polytechnic University. He then began his real estate career in New York City in 2000, starting on the technology side as an IT professional dedicated to assisting real estate agents in selling properties.

Driven by the belief that the internet greatly enhances the efficiency of finding and selling homes, Charles focused on this aspect until realizing the more rewarding path of directly working with buyers and sellers across all neighborhoods of his native Brooklyn. He served as the broker/owner of his own Keller Williams Brokerage for 12 years, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Tech savvy and analytical yet highly creative in his thinking, Charles provides a diverse range of services in support of every aspect of a client's real estate transaction. From the initial search to the final sale and every step in between, his focus on the deal is never overshadowed by his penchant for excellent service.“I enjoy solving complex problems with simple solutions and explaining information to clients in a language anyone can understand. With everything I do, I offer constant persistence in getting the best job done with efficiency, effectiveness, and quality.”

With an impressive 24-year career in the real estate industry, Charles' relentless persistence, drive, and dedication extend beyond real estate, reflected in his active involvement and remarkable achievements within the biking community.

As a proud homeowner and investment property owner, he cherishes the role of a dedicated father who raised his family in Brooklyn.