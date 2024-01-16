(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Stars of Prince of Poets' Program Shine on Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's Stage on 19 January







The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will organise an exceptional poetry evening, as part of the 'Poetry Nights' event, with the participation of a group of poets from the 'Prince of Poets' program, on Friday, January 19, at 7 PM in Al Khor Theater. During the event, these poets will recite beautiful exclusive poems that will be told for the first time.



This unique evening comes within the framework of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's strategy and vision to preserve Arab literature, culture, heritage, and the Arabic language, as well as encourage writers, authors, poets, and innovators to enhance their intellectual and literary production in the Arabic language in various literary arts.

A group of brilliant poets who enriched the Arab poetry scene with their creativity in the 'Prince of Poets' program in its last season will participate in the event. These include: Najat Al Dhaheri from the UAE, Omar Al-Maqdi from Yemen, Dana Abu Mahmoud from Syria, and Khaled Al-Hassan from Iraq.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library urges those wishing to attend and participate to check the library's program, register on mbrl, and follow the library's social media channels to stay up to date with all events and activities.



The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's cultural and literary events are a major part of its efforts to promote literary culture and preserve Arab cultural identity, in line with its vision to stimulate creativity and provide a rich and enjoyable experience for the public.



