Ram Mandir: 7 ways to receive Lord Ram's blessings on Pratistha Divas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith and unity, stands tall as a testament to Lord Ram's divine presence. With its consecration, devotees worldwide celebrate the culmination of a historic journey, embracing spiritual teachings and seeking blessings for peace, harmony, and righteousness

If possible, make a pilgrimage to Ayodhya to witness the historic moment of the temple's consecration. Participate in the ceremonies and soak in the divine atmosphere

Offer prayers to Lord Ram on this special day. Light lamps or candles, and perform aarti to express your devotion and seek blessings for yourself and your loved ones

Engage in reciting the Ramayana, the epic that narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram. This is a traditional way to connect with the divine and gain spiritual insights

Join local community events or celebrations organized to mark the consecration of the Ram Mandir. This could include bhajans, kirtans, and discourses by spiritual leaders

Contribute to the temple's cause by making a donation or offering seva. This can be a way of expressing your support, dedication to construction, maintenance of the Ram Mandir

Engage in acts of kindness and righteousness. Help those in need, practice compassion, and strive to live a life that reflects the values espoused in the Ramayana

Spend some quiet time in meditation, focusing your mind on Lord Ram. Reflect on his virtues, teachings, and the ideals he represents