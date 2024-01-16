7 places to visit when in Brunei

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Brunei, a small and prosperous country on the island of Borneo, offers a unique blend of rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and natural beauty. Here are seven places to visit when in Brunei

Discover Brunei's rich heritage and modern charm. Immerse yourself in stunning mosques, water villages, and lush rainforests

One of Brunei's most iconic landmarks, this mosque is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture. Its golden dome and marble minarets make it a must-visit site

Explore the world's largest water village, Kampong Ayer, which consists of traditional stilt houses interconnected by wooden walkways

Located in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan, this museum houses a collection of the Sultan's regalia and gifts received from dignitaries around the world

For nature lovers and adventure seekers, a trip to Ulu Temburong National Park is a must. Take a boat ride and trek through the pristine rainforest to experience the biodiversity

This grand mosque is one of the largest in Southeast Asia and is known for its intricate architecture, beautiful gardens, and serene surroundings

Visit the Istana Nurul Iman, the world's largest residential palace and the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei

For a fun and recreational experience, visit Jerudong Park Playground. It's a large amusement park with various rides, attractions, and entertainment options