Von Der Leyen: Russia Failing On Strategic Goals In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is failing in achieving its strategic goals in Ukraine, which has managed to retain its independence, destroy half of Russia's military potential, regain half of occupied territories, and resume maritime navigation to transport grain.

That's according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia has lost roughly half of its military capabilities. Ukraine has driven Russia out of half of the territories they had captured,” the European Commission president said.

Also, Ukraine has“pushed back Russia's Black Sea fleet and reopened a maritime corridor to deliver the grain to the world”.

Speaking at, Zelensky urges the world to quickly implement Peace Formula

In terms of Russia's economic failures, von der Leyen noted that sanctions have“decoupled” Russia's economy from modern technology and innovation.

“Russia is now dependent on China,” she stressed.

Speaking of Russia's diplomatic failures, the EC leader recalled that Finland has joined NATO, that Sweden“will follow soon”, and that Ukraine is“closer than ever on its path to the European Union.”

Yermak in Davos: 'Choice is simple: either we lose and vanish or we win and live on'

She stressed that all of this tells that Ukraine can prevail in the war against Russia but to this end the West must continue to“empower their resistance”.

“Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory. They need capabilities to deter future attacks by Russia, and they also need hope. They need to know that with their struggle they will earn a better future for their children. And Ukraine's better future is called Europe,” she underlined.