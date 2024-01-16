Georgian Embassy Expresses Condolences To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Embassy of Georgia in the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses
condolences to the families of the victims of the January 15
explosion in a furniture shop in Baku and all Azerbaijani
people.
Azernews reports the condolence message
reads:
"We were very saddened by the news of the explosion in a
furniture shop in Baku with human casualties. We express our deep
condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a
speedy recovery to the injured, in these difficult times we are
with friendly Azerbaijan".
Recall that yesterday there was an explosion in a furniture shop
located on A.Kunanbayev Street in Binagadi district of Baku. As a
result of the incident, rescuers pulled out three people from under
the rubble (they are alive). A total of 24 people were injured,
seven people died, and their bodies were transferred to their
destination.
