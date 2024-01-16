Ambuja Vidya Niketan Clinches Top Honour At India School Merit Awards For Excellence In Co-Curricular Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15 January 2024: Ambuja Cements Limited, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, proudly announces that Ambuja Vidya Niketan (AVN) schools have secured the prestigious #1 rank at the India School Merit Awards 2023-24, held in Bengaluru. Rising above over 400 competing schools, AVN's success is attributed to its outstanding performance across 15 parameters, alongside commendable jury ratings, parents' votes, and Education Today's rigorous analysis.



Aligned with the vision of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, AVN exemplifies the perfect integration of co-curricular education, proving instrumental in fostering holistic development. Beyond academic excellence, AVN nurtures creative thinking, enhances social and organizational skills, and provides students with a platform to explore their passions.



AVN's success is credited to the unwavering support of Adani Foundation, the dedication of AVN Trustees, and the leadership of school Principals. These collective efforts have significantly contributed to achieving the school's goals and maintaining its status as a regional leader.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, expressing his delight, said, "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to positive societal change. The award reaffirms AVN's vision of creating a Centre of Excellence for comprehensive development."



Mr. Vasant Gadhavi, ED, Adani Foundation, said, "This achievement aligns seamlessly with Adani Foundation's focus on holistic learning. We take pride in the success of our educational initiatives across hundreds of schools."



The award ceremony, hosted at the Taj Bangalore Airport, saw the MD & CEO of Education Today, Mr. Anil Sharma, presenting the award to Adani Foundation. Under the Ambuja Vidya Niketan Trust (AVNT) and Adani Foundation, the five Ambuja schools at Ambujanagar in Gujarat, Rawan in Chhattisgarh, Upparwahi in Maharashtra, Darlaghat in Himachal Pradesh and Rabriyawas in Rajasthan, cater to employees' children and local communities. Following the CBSE curriculum from pre-primary to senior secondary, AVN employs English as the medium of instruction and serves over 6,000 students with a team of 300 staff.



The India School Merit Awards ceremony, attended by educators, principals, and stakeholders nationwide, celebrated institutions for their exceptional contributions to education. The event featured insightful panel discussions on contemporary educational issues, enriching the experience for participants.



About Ambuja Cements Limited



Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd. & Sanghi Industries Ltd, has a current capacity of 76.1 million tonnes with eighteen integrated cement manufacturing plants and seventeen cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja has been recognized as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2023. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 in 'Best Companies to Work For' survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.





About the Adani Foundation



The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India. Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure. With its strategies based on national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation is known for its innovative approach and focus on sustainability, which contributes to the well-being and wealth of communities surrounding the Adani Group's businesses and beyond. At present, it operates in 5,675 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.6 million people.

